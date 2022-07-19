Cobb sheriff’s office to host career fair amid staffing shortage

Recruitment issues have stretched the department’s ability to staff the jail, causing employees to work overtime, sheriff officials said in their February budget presentation.

“I want to make sure that as I get my manpower set for what I need to do, that we’re able to help anyone who needs it,” Sheriff Craig Owens said in the presentation. “I want to make sure we can do that effectively.”

The national average for the ratio of inmates to deputies is nine to one, while Cobb County’s ratio is 45 inmates to one deputy, Owens said in the budget presentation.

In addition to filling vacancies, the sheriff’s office will add nine deputy positions in next year’s budget if approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The career fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobb County safety village in Marietta on Saturday and Sunday. More recruitment details can be found on the sheriff’s office website.