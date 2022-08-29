Cobb sends $17 million in emergency rental assistance to Fulton County

Georgia’s Department of Community Affairs allocated the federal ERA funds to various local jurisdictions earlier this year after the state agency failed to distribute the vast majority of it at the height of the pandemic, when the need was greatest.

Cobb, which had already spent most of its rental assistance funding, applied for and received $40 million of the state’s allocation earlier this year to help the state distribute the funding. But only $7 million of the $40 million received in April has been dispensed thus far, “due to slowing applications and applicants not being able to establish a COVID-related hardship,” Debbie Blair, the deputy county attorney, said to the board.