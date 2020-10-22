Cobb principal charged with DUI after traffic stop

The Cobb principal was handcuffed and taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he refused additional sobriety tests, authorities said. Inside his BMW, officers recovered a black Ruger pistol and two magazines containing a combined 14 rounds, according to the report.

He was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor obstruction, and released about five hours later after posting bond, jail records show. Deputies obtained a copy of Flugum’s receipt from Sidelines and entered it as evidence in the case.

Flugum was still listed as Pope’s principal on Thursday afternoon, though it’s unclear what disciplinary action he could face from the Cobb County School District.

“We are aware of the police report and, as a personnel matter which is being investigated, have no further comment," the district said in an emailed statement.

In other news: