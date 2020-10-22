Cobb principal charged with DUI after traffic stop

A Cobb County high school principal was arrested on DUI and obstruction charges following a traffic stop in Woodstock, authorities said.
Thomas Flugum, the principal of Pope High School in east Cobb, was pulled over by a Cherokee County deputy late last month on his way home from a local sports bar, according to an incident report obtained by AJC.com.
His BMW sedan was stopped near Trickum and Arnold Mill roads about 1:45 a.m. after the deputy witnessed him leave his lane several times, according to the report. During the stop, the deputy noticed that Flugum’s eyes appeared glassy and bloodshot, and the principal said he had just left Sidelines Grille.
The deputy noted that Flugum smelled like alcohol and that his speech appeared to be delayed, according to the report. He was asked if he’d been drinking, to which he replied that he “would rather not answer that,” authorities said.
The 54-year-old declined to take sobriety tests on the side of the road and refused to answer any additional questions about where he was or whether he had been drinking, according to the report. He did offer to park his car at a nearby gas station and take an Uber home, but was told that was not an option.
The Cobb principal was handcuffed and taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center, where he refused additional sobriety tests, authorities said. Inside his BMW, officers recovered a black Ruger pistol and two magazines containing a combined 14 rounds, according to the report.
He was charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor obstruction, and released about five hours later after posting bond, jail records show. Deputies obtained a copy of Flugum’s receipt from Sidelines and entered it as evidence in the case.
Flugum was still listed as Pope’s principal on Thursday afternoon, though it’s unclear what disciplinary action he could face from the Cobb County School District.
“We are aware of the police report and, as a personnel matter which is being investigated, have no further comment," the district said in an emailed statement.
