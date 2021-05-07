ajc logo
Cobb police officer injured in dog attack, friendly fire incident

A Cobb County police officer was injured when a dog attacked, leading another officer to fire his handgun at the dog, hitting the first officer in the hand in the process.

News | 12 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An afternoon wellness check turned unexpectedly violent for two Cobb County police officers Friday when one of them was attacked by a dog, then injured by the other officer’s protective gunfire.

The officers responded to the 5000 block of Maxham Road in Austell about 1 p.m. to check on a report of a child living in a shack behind a residence, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release.

They did not find a child, but one officer was attacked by a dog on the property, Delk said. The second officer fired multiple gunshots at the dog, but one round hit the other officer in the hand.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and treated for both the gunshot wound and dog bites, Delk said.

The dog was picked up by Cobb Animal Control, but police did not know its current status, Delk said.

