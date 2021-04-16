Cobb police nab suspect in October shooting death, robbery

Joshua Elisha Sams, 22, was booked into the Cobb County jail Tuesday, records show. Sams, who lives in Villa Rica, has been charged with murder and armed robbery for his alleged role in the Oct. 20 shooting, his arrest warrant states.

Shortly before 7 p.m., Sams allegedly took “large amounts of marijuana and cash” from Harold Roberson on Concepts 21 Circle, his warrant states. During the robbery, Roberson was shot and died from his injuries, according to police.