Cobb man facing federal charges related to $2 million fraud scheme

Denis Onderi Makori, 34, of Powder Springs, was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday on charges that he defrauded the undisclosed university out of more than $2 million, the DOJ announced. The charges stem from a business email compromise that led the school to send payments directly to an account controlled by Makori, according to Northern District of Georgia acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine.

The initial case presented to the grand jury claims that Makori, among others, emailed the university from an account that appeared to be from a medical supply company. That email requested payment and included payment instructions that led the university to transfer more than $2 million into an account that was actually controlled by Makori, Erskine said in a news release.