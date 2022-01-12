Cobb firemen pull resident from burning home in Powder Springs

The fire erupted at a home in the 4800 block of Wyatt Drive just before 5:45 p.m., according to Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and flames and quickly began an aggressive attack inside the residence to subdue the blaze and split into two teams to search for survivors.

Crews found the unconscious victim in a bedroom covered in a blanket. Firefighters quickly pulled the victim out of the home and began CPR efforts in the front yard. Rescue crews used a Cyanokit infusion to revive the victim, who was stable when paramedics took them to a hospital.