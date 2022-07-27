Cobb approves record $1.2B budget over conservative opposition

Soaring home values have resulted in an estimated $51 million of additional property tax revenue. The board directed funding toward revamping much-needed county services and staffing departments, many of which have faced backlogs of work orders and 30% to 40% vacancy rates.

Cobb residents voiced concern over both the millage rate and the increased spending ahead of what some fear will become a recession.

“A lot of us are cutting back, trying to figure out ways to cut back, but you are spending, full speed ahead,” John McLean said to the board.

Chairwoman Lisa Cupid heard concerns at town hall events across the county from residents desperate for county services like road maintenance and stormwater repair, but many also spoke out against the property tax increase some will face.

“The taxpayers are the sole beneficiary of those funds,” Commissioner Monique Sheffield said to the public at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re not spending money recklessly.”