UPDATE: Children, driver injured in I-20 wreck involving school bus in Douglas
Cloud software acquisition completed with Cox Enterprises investment

OpenGov, which provides cloud software for cities, counties and state agencies, completed the acquisition of Cartegraph this week with new investment from Cox Enterprises.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago
The move will combine two cloud service providers that serve the public sector.

OpenGov, a software company known for its cloud services geared toward state and local governments, announced this week it has acquired Cartegraph, another public agency-focused cloud software developer.

Founded in 2012, California-based OpenGov builds cloud software for governments to track finances, permitting, planning, code enforcement and a host of other applications. Cartegraph, meanwhile, offers a suite of cloud-based tools for managing public works, utilities, parks and other facilities.

OpenGov co-founder and CEO Zac Bookman said in a news release that the acquisition will help bring two companies working to modernize governments under one roof.

“With this acquisition, we are bringing together two incredible, mission-driven teams to meet the needs of the public sector, now and for the future,” Bookman said.

The companies said the acquisition was completed with new funding from Cox Enterprises, the privately held Atlanta-based global communications and automotive giant with a history of investment in new and emerging technologies. Cox Enterprises also owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In 2021, Cox made an initial investment of $50 million in OpenGov. It was not immediately clear how much new funding the company contributed for the Cartegraph acquisition.

In a statement, Davis Roberson, Cox assistant vice president for strategy and investments and OpenGov board member, said the move will help empower local governments to operate more efficiently.

“We’re proud to be a part of their journey, and we’re looking forward to a long, bright future for the combined OpenGov and Cartegraph teams,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Drew Kann on twitter

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

