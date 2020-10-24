Clayton State student shot in dormitory; police searching for suspects

Authorities are searching for four people after a Clayton State University student was shot in a dormitory Saturday morning, school officials said.
Few details have been released, but the shooting occurred shortly after 10:30 a.m. at Laker Hall, university spokeswoman Asia Hauter said in an emailed statement.
“One of four individuals visiting Laker Hall discharged a weapon, striking a student,” she said. “No one else was injured.”
The wounded student was taken to the hospital, but no updates were provided on their condition. It’s unclear what prompted the shooting or if the victim is a man or woman.
The four people involved in the shooting got into a car and left campus following the incident, Hauter said. University police are investigating the shooting along the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI.
No additional details have been released.
