Clayton sheriff’s deputy loses home in fire days before Christmas

No one was injured in the overnight blaze at the home on Burning Oak Way near Snellville.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 1 hour ago
By Sarah Kallis

A Clayton County sheriff’s deputy, his wife and three children lost everything after a fire ripped through their Gwinnett County home just days before Christmas, according to Channel 2 Action News.

No one was injured in the overnight blaze at the home on Burning Oak Way near Snellville. The unidentified deputy’s K-9 was in the house at the time of the fire, but the dog is OK, the news station reported.

According to Channel 2, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which caused smoke and water damage to the home.

We’re working to learn more about the fire and efforts to assist the deputy’s family.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News.

