Clayton sheriff warns of scam calls

“Scammers are also posing as Bonding Agents, Federal Agents, and Deputy Sheriffs, saying you must pay to have warrants removed or pay to get someone out of Jail,” it said.

The announcements said the sheriff’s office does not accept payments to clear warrants, and will never ask for any payment over the phone. Nor does the sheriff accept payments in gift cards or Bitcoin, nor online platforms such as Apple Pay, CashApp, Google Pay, PayPal, Venmo or Zelle.

Anyone trying to get somebody out of jail should go to the sheriff’s office at 9157 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro or contact a bonding company, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

If you receive a scam call, do not provide any personal information, the sheriff warns. Immediately report it by calling the sheriff’s office at 770-477-4479, available 24/7. People can even make anonymous reports by texting TIP CCSOGA to 888777, according to the sheriff’s office alert.