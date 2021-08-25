Clayton officer narrowly avoids being run over by ‘street racers,’ police say

After more than 100 drivers were spotted doing doughnuts on a state highway early Saturday morning in Clayton County, a responding officer was struck by the side mirror of a car when police said someone attempted to run over him.
Officers were called to Ga. 42 and Anvil Block Road regarding cars doing doughnuts in the intersection. When the first officer arrived and got out of his patrol vehicle, numerous “street racers” noticed him and immediately began leaving the area, police said.
As the officer stood on the shoulder of the road, police said the driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro with black stripes aimed his car toward him and sped forward.
The officer narrowly escaped being run over and sustained minor injuries after being struck on the forearm by the mirror, police said. The collision caused the mirror to be torn off and it was left at the scene.
The officer’s name was not released by the department. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out for an update on his condition.
Anyone with information on the incident or the driver of the Camaro is asked to contact Clayton police at 770-477-3550. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
