Clayton deputies arrest man accused of killing 8-month-old boy in South Carolina

Frederick Luma, 27, was arrested by Clayton County deputies and accused of killing an 8-month-old boy in Beaufort, South Carolina in 2019.
Credit: AJC File

News | 38 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A South Carolina man who was accused of killing his girlfriend’s 8-month-old son in 2019 was arrested by Clayton County deputies Wednesday, authorities said.

Frederick Luma, 27, called police on June 19 to report that his girlfriend’s son wasn’t breathing, according to Beaufort police spokesman Capt. George Erdel. Paramedics sent the infant to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators interviewed Luma, who admitted to shaking the boy, Erdel said. He left the Beaufort area before arrest warrants were issued.

Luma has been on the run until Wednesday, when deputies arrested him in Clayton County around 4:30 p.m., authorities said. He is being held at the Clayton County jail and awaiting extradition back to Beaufort, South Carolina.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Beaufort police at 843-322-7950. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling 843-322-7938.

