Clayton deputies arrest man accused of killing 8-month-old boy in South Carolina

The pandemic has waged war on working women across the economic spectrum who have . suffered more pandemic-related job losses than men, according to local and national reports. Women-dominated fields such as retail, child care, leisure and hospitality have been especially hard hit. With the start of the school year in September, 865,000 women left the workforce, said C. Nicole Mason, . president and chief executive officer of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, and a lot of that had to do with caretaking responsibilities. Black and Latina women are especially vulnerable to the economic impacts of the pandemic. About 1 in 11 Black women and 1 in 12 Latinas remained unemployed even after women as a whole gained more than 60% of the jobs added to the economy in November. “People are saying women are dropping out of the labor force. No. They are being pushed,” said Melissa Boteach, Vice President for Income Security and Child Care/Early Learning for the National Women’s Law Center. President-elect Joe Biden has outlined an ambitious $7 trillion recovery plan that promises to address the gender and . racial inequities that have left so many women vulnerable in the pandemic. That plan includes providing aid to state and local governments to avoid layoffs, extending crisis unemployment insurance, and improving access to child and eldercare