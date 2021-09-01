Clayton County police investigating fatal shooting

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead Tuesday evening in Forest Park.
Police have released few details about the incident after they were called to the 200 block of Morrow Road. The address corresponds to an apartment complex.
Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or if there is anyone in custody as of Wednesday morning.
The number of victims was not released, but police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish confirmed the shooting was fatal.
