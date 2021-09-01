ajc logo
X

Clayton County police investigating fatal shooting

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Morrow Road.
Caption
The shooting happened in the 200 block of Morrow Road.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that left at least one person dead Tuesday evening in Forest Park.

Police have released few details about the incident after they were called to the 200 block of Morrow Road. The address corresponds to an apartment complex.

Authorities did not say what led up to the shooting or if there is anyone in custody as of Wednesday morning.

The number of victims was not released, but police spokesman Officer Jordan Parrish confirmed the shooting was fatal.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Delays clear on Downtown Connector after police activity
2
Georgia hospitals in crisis as COVID patient load sets records
3
Covington man, 70, charged in wife’s fatal shooting
4
Man earns federal prison time for string of armed robberies in North...
5
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top