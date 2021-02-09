Clayton County officer seriously injured in crash on way to work

A Clayton County police officer remained hospitalized Tuesday, days after being seriously injured in a crash on his way to work.
Officer Joshua Baggett was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital on Thursday with internal injuries and several broken bones, a friend wrote in a fundraising page set up to help cover the officer’s medical expenses. He has undergone three surgeries since, but faces a “long and challenging” road ahead.
The 27-year-old recently purchased a home with his fiancée, Leila Simpson, and the two planned to marry next month, Shayla Varona wrote.
“We know that the next few days are critical and will continue to lift him, his fiancée, and family up in prayer,” said Varona, who was set to be matron of honor in the couple’s March wedding. “Josh is a loving son, brother, uncle and devoted fiancé. His warm demeanor, caring personality and love for his family and friends are immediately apparent upon first meeting him.”
A spokeswoman for the Clayton County Police Department said Baggett’s wreck occurred in Coweta County, but no additional details about the crash were immediately available. A photo posted to the fundraising page shows the officer’s Dodge pickup truck with a mangled front end and what appears to be a shattered windshield. Baggett has been with the department for less than three months, authorities said.
Varona said Baggett has undergone extensive surgeries, but appears to be improving. In an update, she said the officer is “very responsive” to the ICU nurse and is able to answer questions by nodding his head. He is also able to communicate with his family on FaceTime.
“He has not required any additional blood but is requiring a lot of extra fluids, which is positive because it means that his kidneys are working,” she wrote. “The doctors are continuing to monitor him, but overall this is a step in a positive direction.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, the officer’s GoFundMe page had raised nearly $9,000.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information about the crash.
