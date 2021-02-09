Clayton County officer seriously injured in crash on way to work

A Clayton County police officer was seriously injured in a wreck Thursday in Coweta County. Credit: GoFundMe Credit: GoFundMe

Varona said Baggett has undergone extensive surgeries, but appears to be improving. In an update, she said the officer is “very responsive” to the ICU nurse and is able to answer questions by nodding his head. He is also able to communicate with his family on FaceTime.

“He has not required any additional blood but is requiring a lot of extra fluids, which is positive because it means that his kidneys are working,” she wrote. “The doctors are continuing to monitor him, but overall this is a step in a positive direction.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the officer’s GoFundMe page had raised nearly $9,000.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to the Georgia State Patrol for more information about the crash.

