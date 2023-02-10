City of Atlanta reports record high budget surplus

The surplus funds led to an additional $9.5 million investment in the city’s workforce. Dickens announced in November that starting this year, all city employees would see an increased cost-of-living adjustment in their wages — with the biggest pay hikes going to first responders.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report also notes around a 5% increase in the city’s long-term debts to $7.6 billion, mainly linked to the issuance of new debt related to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and servicing of existing debt.

In October 2022, two top rating services assigned high marks to Atlanta’s general obligation bonds. Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings gave Atlanta Aa1 and AA+ ratings, respectively. The high credit ratings allows the city to issue bonds at lower interest rates.

“The City of Atlanta is on solid financial ground with strong credit ratings, placing Atlanta on a path to sustainable growth while making smart investments into our communities along the way,” Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.