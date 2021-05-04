Church-sponsored food pantry serving needy in Tucker

A Tucker-based food pantry will be giving away bags of non-perishable foods and canned goods Wednesday morning.
NET Food Pantry, based out of the Tucker Recreation Center, will hand out bags of food from 10 a.m. to noon. All people need to do is drive to the parking lot and open their trunk, according to Klara Smith, the food pantry’s treasurer. No form of ID is required.
The food pantry, which is supported by 11 local churches, has been active in Tucker since 1983. But it had to close at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when the recreation center closed its doors. Smith said they recently got permission from the city to hold drive-thru food giveaways.
The bags will include items such as peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti sauce, pasta and canned foods. The food pantry has held a few giveaways this year, but Smith said they’ve collected lots of non-perishable items and will continue to hold events until they run out.
The Tucker Recreation Center is located at 4898 Lavista Road, and more information on NET Food Pantry is available on its Facebook page.