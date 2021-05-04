Church-sponsored food pantry serving needy in Tucker

NET Food Pantry, based out of the Tucker Recreation Center, will hand out bags of food from 10 a.m. to noon. All people need to do is drive to the parking lot and open their trunk, according to Klara Smith, the food pantry’s treasurer. No form of ID is required.

The food pantry, which is supported by 11 local churches, has been active in Tucker since 1983. But it had to close at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when the recreation center closed its doors. Smith said they recently got permission from the city to hold drive-thru food giveaways.