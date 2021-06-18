Church of Jesus Christ launches initiatives with NAACP, UNCF

“Leaders of the Church have found common ground with the NAACP as we have discussed challenges that beset some of God’s children,” Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ, said in a release about the announcement, which was made in Salt Lake City. “The challenges are huge, and our capacities are limited. But together, we want to make a difference, even though our efforts may seem relatively small,” he said.

The initiatives includes: a $1 million educational scholarship donation per year for three years, overseen by the United Negro College Fund to help Black students; a $250,000 grant named after the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown to provide students from the United States an opportunity to learn about their heritage in Ghana; and $2 million in humanitarian contributions per year for the next three years to teach important principles of self-reliance and help those in need in the underprivileged areas of the United States.