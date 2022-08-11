Combined Shape Caption

China warns of new Langya virus , that has made 35 people sick.So far, the Langya henipavirus seems to be spreading between animals.However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine said LayV belongs to a viral family "known to infect humans and cause fatal disease.".The New York Post reported that none of the 35 infected people in Shandong and Henan have died from the virus so far. .They all experienced fevers, and half of them had fatigue and a cough. .More than a third had impaired liver function; 54% experienced a decrease in white blood cells; and 8% saw a decline in kidney function.54% experienced a decrease in white blood cells, over a third had impaired liver function, and 8% saw a decline in kidney function.The scientists tested 25 animal species in nearby areas and found that 27% of shrews tested “may be a natural reservoir of LayV.”.Scientists say there haven't been enough cases to “determine the status of human-to-human transmission.” .There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that the infection in the human population may be sporadic, Researchers, via study published in the New England Journal of Medicine