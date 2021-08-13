Children removed from Gwinnett home lived in ‘deplorable conditions,’ cops say

When police arrived, the 3-year-old was wearing a white diaper that was nearly brown because she hadn’t been changed, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. The children’s beds had no sheets and were filled with insects, according to police.

The discovery led to a host of charges for three adults living there, including the children’s parents and a live-in nanny, authorities said.

Police arrested Craig White, 36, Erin Caylor, 30, and Kelley Stensland, 30.

White faces two counts of second-degree child cruelty and 19 counts of animal cruelty, jail records show. Stensland was charged with six counts of second-degree child cruelty and nearly 60 counts of animal cruelty, and Caylor faces two counts of second-degree child cruelty.

“It was deplorable,” Valle said, adding that the nanny told officers the children would often step in the “copious amounts of feces and urine” found inside the house. The children were removed from the home and placed in the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services.

All three adults were being held at the Gwinnett County Jail on Friday afternoon.