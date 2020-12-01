Chick-fil-A will open NC distribution center, bringing more than 150 jobs

“Building Chick-fil-A Supply’s next distribution center in North Carolina allows us to support the incredible growth of the area,” Josh Grote, senior director, Chick-fil-A Supply, said in a statement. “Specifically, Mebane provides great access to talent and is in close proximity to major transit routes, enabling us to best serve our customers: Chick-fil-A franchised Operators, licensees, and their teams.”

Wages will vary by job position. The aggregate, minimum average salary will reach $62,429, bringing a payroll impact of $10.1 million to the region each year. The current average wage in Alamance County is $41,611.

The facility was made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., which were assisted by the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy, Alamance County, the city of Mebane, the Alamance County Economic Development Foundation and the Alamance Chamber of Commerce.