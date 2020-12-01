Chick-fil-A will open NC distribution center, bringing more than 150 jobs

In an effort to further expand its new distribution service, Chick-fil-A has just announced it will build a $52 million facility in Alamance County, North Carolina, which will bring 160 jobs to the area, according to a statement from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.
The facility will create jobs at the North Carolina Industrial Center in Mebane, according to a statement obtained by Fox 46 in Charlotte. Chick-fil-A Supply helps address Chick-fil-A restaurants’ needs, such as frequent, high-volume deliveries in challenging delivery environments. The Hapeville-based franchise’s center in Mebane will be its second permanent, full-scale distribution center, joining the first full-scale facility in Cartersville.
“North Carolina attracts the nation’s most well-known brands because of our strong workforce and steady leadership, even in a crisis,” Cooper said in the statement. “Alamance County is the right location with the right infrastructure to make Chick-Fil-A’s new approach to the restaurant’s supply chain a success.”
Chick-fil-A had opened its first such supply facility in the spring. That metro Atlanta location services about 90 restaurants and created 300 jobs, including drivers, warehouse staff, support staff and management roles, according to Chick-fil-A’s website. The Mebane location is set to serve 175 restaurants near the Raleigh-Durham and Washington, D.C., areas.
“Building Chick-fil-A Supply’s next distribution center in North Carolina allows us to support the incredible growth of the area,” Josh Grote, senior director, Chick-fil-A Supply, said in a statement. “Specifically, Mebane provides great access to talent and is in close proximity to major transit routes, enabling us to best serve our customers: Chick-fil-A franchised Operators, licensees, and their teams.”
Wages will vary by job position. The aggregate, minimum average salary will reach $62,429, bringing a payroll impact of $10.1 million to the region each year. The current average wage in Alamance County is $41,611.
The facility was made possible through a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., which were assisted by the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy, Alamance County, the city of Mebane, the Alamance County Economic Development Foundation and the Alamance Chamber of Commerce.