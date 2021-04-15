Chicago police to release video in fatal shooting of 13-year-old

The Toledo case converges with separate protests in the Minneapolis area over the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, which occurred Sunday just miles away from the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy by a Chicago Police officer on March 29 in Chicago. Credit: Antonio Perez Credit: Antonio Perez

On the night of the shooting, Adam and a 21-year-old man ran from police, and an officer shot the teen once in the chest following a foot chase in what the department described as an armed confrontation.

Police said a handgun the boy had been carrying was recovered at the scene. The 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

The Chicago Police Department has a long history of brutality and racism that has fomented distrust among the city’s many Black and Hispanic residents.

The shooting of Adam immediately recalled the 2014 fatal police shooting of Laquan McDonald, a Black 17-year-old which sparked protests after the city fought for months to keep the public from seeing the video of a white officer shooting McDonald 16 times.

The officer was eventually convicted of murder.

And the city tried to stop a TV news station from broadcasting video of a botched 2019 police raid in which an innocent, naked Black woman wasn’t allowed to put on clothes until after she was handcuffed.

Last year in October an unarmed Black teenager, was killed and the mother of his baby wounded after police opened fire on a “suspicious vehicle” in a suburb of Chicago.

Marcellis Stinnette, 19, died and his girlfriend, Tafarra Willams, survived.

The shooting in Waukegan sparked outrage in the community.

In light of recent emotional protests in the community, the Toledo family urged people to “remain peaceful.”

“We have heard reports in the media that more protests are planned today, and while we have no direct knowledge of such events, we pray that for the sake of our city, people remain peaceful to honor Adam’s memory and work constructively to promote reform,” the family said in a statement.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.