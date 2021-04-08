Charges filed in Georgia deputy’s death after prison fight

An inmate is facing murder and other charges after a Georgia deputy was stabbed to death earlier this week in a fight at the Bibb County jail.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Albert Dewitt Booze, 22, has been charged with malice murder; felony murder; two counts of participation in criminal gang activity, four counts of aggravated assault; one count of aggravated battery; and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
Christopher Knight, 30, was killed early Tuesday morning while moving Booze from one jail block to another. Another deputy, Jerome Michael Williams, 32, was also stabbed.
The GBI said Booze was causing disciplinary problems early Tuesday morning. Booze was moved to a unit reserved for disruptive inmates.
During a cell check, the GBI said deputies saw Booze overflowing the cell’s toilet and splashing water on them.
“At some point during the contact with Booze, he indicated he wanted to commit suicide,” the GBI said. Other deputies helped remove Booze from the cell. Booze was handcuffed in the front and moved to another cell for observation around 2:30 a.m.
After arriving at the observation cell, deputies removed Booze’s handcuffs and a fight ensued. Booze wrestled Knight’s knife away from him and stabbed the deputy, the GBI said.
Knight was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital where he later died. Williams was treated and released from the hospital.
The case will be eventually turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Booze is currently being held at the Jones County Jail.