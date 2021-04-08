Charges filed in Georgia deputy’s death after prison fight

“At some point during the contact with Booze, he indicated he wanted to commit suicide,” the GBI said. Other deputies helped remove Booze from the cell. Booze was handcuffed in the front and moved to another cell for observation around 2:30 a.m.

After arriving at the observation cell, deputies removed Booze’s handcuffs and a fight ensued. Booze wrestled Knight’s knife away from him and stabbed the deputy, the GBI said.

Knight was taken by ambulance to Atrium Health Navicent Hospital where he later died. Williams was treated and released from the hospital.

The case will be eventually turned over to the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Booze is currently being held at the Jones County Jail.