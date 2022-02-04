Celebrate Black History Month with research, Feb. 5 event at Archives

February isn’t just a time to honor and remember African American historical figures. Black History Month is also a good time to work on your own genealogy.
One local genealogy lecturer, Tamika Strong, said she stresses in her genealogy workshops that all of us have heroes in our own families. We should take the time to learn about those who came before us and their roles, accomplishments and contributions, especially with regard to their own families and descendants.
Honor your ancestors’ legacies by researching your genealogy and the passing on of family stories.
Lectures on Black genealogy and research
The Georgia Archives African American Genealogy Day, held in conjunction with the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS), is on February 5. Watch it for free at GeorgiaArchives.org, or on the organization’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Some of the scheduled lectures are: Kayla Barrett, Georgia Archives Deputy Director, speaking on “Documenting Reconstruction and Civil Rights in Georgia’s Records,” and Tammy Ozier, President of the Metro-Atlanta Chapter of AAHGS, speaking on “Researching the Freedmen’s Bureau Records Online.” Check her blog ancestralpathwaysllc.com for her great research articles there.
Walter B. Curry Jr. will give a lecture entitled “Writing Your Family History Book: The Narrative History Approach” on February 26 from 1-2 p.m. This will be a virtual program via the Augusta Genealogical Society. The registration deadline is February 22, so go to augustagenealogicalsociety.org. The event is free to AGS members and $10 for nonmembers. AGS offers other programming and a great library.
Census records are an important source
The U.S. Census records are a must for researching any genealogy, and especially for African American research. The 1950 Census will be accessible this April and should help people advance their research. FamilyTreeMagazine.com has a webinar “Scaling the 1870 Brick Wall in African American Research.” The 1870 Census was the first to record African Americans by name, so it’s a landmark record.
Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P.O. Box 901, Decatur, Ga., 30031 or at www.kenthomasongenealogy.com.
