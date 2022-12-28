CDC: Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for people 10 to 34

That increase coincided with the second year of the coronavirus pandemic and the lingering opioid overdose epidemic, though the reasons behind the uptick are complex and multifaceted.

In December 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued an advisory about a “youth mental health crisis,” warning: “Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade.”