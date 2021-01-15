CDC: More contagious UK coronavirus strain could be dominant in US in March

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said the U.K. strain, which has overwhelmed hospitals and led to a third national lockdown in England, is modeled for rapid growth in the U.S. The CDC recommends beefed up mitigation efforts — including physical distancing, mask wearing and limited gatherings — to buy time to vaccinate more of the public.

The U.K. strain is believed to be about 50% more infectious than other common strains. It is not believed to cause more severe disease or be deadlier in infected persons.