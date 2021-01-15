CDC: More contagious UK coronavirus strain could be dominant in US in March

The U.K. strain of the coronavirus, believed to be far more infectious than other variants, could become the predominant strain in the U.S. in March, a new federal report said Friday, potentially threatening health systems already grappling with record high hospitalizations and deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said the U.K. strain, which has overwhelmed hospitals and led to a third national lockdown in England, is modeled for rapid growth in the U.S. The CDC recommends beefed up mitigation efforts — including physical distancing, mask wearing and limited gatherings — to buy time to vaccinate more of the public.
The U.K. strain is believed to be about 50% more infectious than other common strains. It is not believed to cause more severe disease or be deadlier in infected persons.
“A higher rate of transmission will lead to more cases, increasing the number of persons overall who need clinical care, exacerbating the burden on an already strained health care system, and resulting in more deaths,” the CDC report said.
It’s unclear how widespread the U.K. strain currently is in the United States, but is believed to be less than 0.5% of cases, the CDC report said. The CDC said 76 cases have been confirmed nationwide to date, however, the U.S. conducts limited genetic sequencing to detect new strains of the virus and it is likely far more widespread.
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reported the first confirmed case of the U.K. strain in Georgia last week. The patient was an 18-year-old male with no history of overseas travel, indicating he was infected via community spread.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have received federal emergency use authorization, are believed to be just as effective against the U.K. strain as other common strains.
This is a developing story. Return to ajc.com for updates.
Credit: Daniel Cole