CDC investigating source of rare disease that killed Georgian

A new fatal case of the rare disease melioidosis has been confirmed in Georgia, creating a medical mystery for disease detectives trying to identify the source of the infection.
The Georgian died at a hospital in late July, and post-mortem testing confirmed the bacterial infection, according to a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another person died of the disease in Kansas back in March, and two other people, in Texas and Minnesota, also have confirmed cases of the bacterial infection, the agency said.
That has created a puzzle for the CDC in trying to identify the source of the bacteria, which is usually found in tropical climates.
CDC analysis of the bacterial strains showed that the four cases closely match one another, suggesting a common source. But none of the four patients had traveled out of the country. The geographic spread of the four cases and the differences in time when the four fell ill also make identifying the potential source of infection difficult, the agency said.
Tests of products, soil and water at the patients’ homes didn’t find the bacteria, and CDC now believes an imported product could be the source. But each of the four could have been exposed to hundreds of products before becoming ill, making pinpointing the source more complex. CDC also said that the risk of infected people spreading the diseases is extremely low.
The four confirmed cases involve children and adults, CDC said. But it provided no other information about the patients’ ages, gender or locations.
As the investigation continues, CDC has asked clinicians to watch for any acute bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to normal antibiotics.
Those with underlying infections such as diabetes, chronic lung disease or cancer are at heightened risk from the disease. But two of the four patients with confirmed cases had no known risk factors.
About melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease
The bacterial infection, which can affect both humans and animals, is usually found in parts of Southeast Asia and northern Australia. People usually are infected by inhaling contaminated dust or coming in contact with soil or products contaminated with the bacteria. The infection can be mistaken for other diseases, such as tuberculosis or pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each type of the disease also has its own set of symptoms.
Localized infection: Localized pain or swelling, fever, ulceration, abscess
Pulmonary infection: cough, chest pain, high fever, headache, unexplained weight loss
Bloodstream infection: Fever, headache, respiratory distress, abdominal discomfort, joint pain, disorientation
Disseminated infection: Fever, weight loss, stomach or chest pain, muscle or joint pain, headache, central nervous system/brain infection, seizures
Treatment may consist of long-term use of antibiotics, usually starting with an IV antibiotic followed by months of oral antibiotics.
Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention