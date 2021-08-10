CDC investigating source of rare disease that killed Georgian

The four confirmed cases involve children and adults, CDC said. But it provided no other information about the patients’ ages, gender or locations.

As the investigation continues, CDC has asked clinicians to watch for any acute bacterial infection that doesn’t respond to normal antibiotics.

Those with underlying infections such as diabetes, chronic lung disease or cancer are at heightened risk from the disease. But two of the four patients with confirmed cases had no known risk factors.

About melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease

The bacterial infection, which can affect both humans and animals, is usually found in parts of Southeast Asia and northern Australia. People usually are infected by inhaling contaminated dust or coming in contact with soil or products contaminated with the bacteria. The infection can be mistaken for other diseases, such as tuberculosis or pneumonia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each type of the disease also has its own set of symptoms.

Localized infection: Localized pain or swelling, fever, ulceration, abscess

Pulmonary infection: cough, chest pain, high fever, headache, unexplained weight loss

Bloodstream infection: Fever, headache, respiratory distress, abdominal discomfort, joint pain, disorientation

Disseminated infection: Fever, weight loss, stomach or chest pain, muscle or joint pain, headache, central nervous system/brain infection, seizures

Treatment may consist of long-term use of antibiotics, usually starting with an IV antibiotic followed by months of oral antibiotics.

Source: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention