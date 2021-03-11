CDC, Dollar General may deliver COVID-19 vaccine to more communities

With bi-partisan support for increasing the number of Americans vaccinated, there will likely be various private and public partnerships forged to encourage citizens to get inoculated from the virus. The need is significant in rural areas where vaccination numbers of been low.

The efforts to increase vaccination accessibility is a key part of the stimulus package, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“People have lost faith government can do good for them. Now, as vaccines become more available and other changes take place, “people are going to see that government actually is making their lives better — which is how Americans used to think of it, and we’ve gotten away from it.”

The White House said Biden would sign the bill on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.