CDC, Dollar General may deliver COVID-19 vaccine to more communities

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is in talks with Dollar General, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that her agency has discussed the possibility with the Tennessee-based, discount chain, according to a report by USA Today. Though Dollar General does not have pharmacies, it does have volume, with more than 16,000 locations sprinkled throughout the country. The mere number of stores outpaces those of Walmart and popular pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, all of which are serving up vaccinations right now.
“In rural areas, residents often don’t have access to big-box stores,” Walensky said at the Health Action Alliance’s virtual National Business Summit. “We’re exploring a promising collaboration with Dollar General stores, which have locations that include refrigeration capacity within 10 or 15 miles of our rural communities in all but four states.”
On Wednesday, the House approved the trillion-dollar COVID relief bill, which earmarks hundreds of billions to vaccines for the virus and treatments, so the officials expect the availability of vaccines to continue to grow. As a part of President Joe Biden’s 100-day plan, he declared he’d like to see nearly 100 million vaccinated.
Representatives from the CDC and Dollar General have not provided further comment on the possible plan, but the retailer has made it clear through actions that vaccinations are a priority. Dollar General was one of a handful of companies to offer incentives to its own employees to get vaccinated. They also offered paid time off for vaccination.
With bi-partisan support for increasing the number of Americans vaccinated, there will likely be various private and public partnerships forged to encourage citizens to get inoculated from the virus. The need is significant in rural areas where vaccination numbers of been low.
The efforts to increase vaccination accessibility is a key part of the stimulus package, said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
“People have lost faith government can do good for them. Now, as vaccines become more available and other changes take place, “people are going to see that government actually is making their lives better — which is how Americans used to think of it, and we’ve gotten away from it.”
The White House said Biden would sign the bill on Friday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.