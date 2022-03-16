Hamburger icon
Catholic Shrine to hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

Women walk next to debris of damaged shops after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Credit: Felipe Dana

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta will hold a prayer vigil for the Ukraine on Friday.

The vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be held on the front steps of the church, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive S.W.

Separately, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation donated $250,000 to the nonprofit UNICEF for help aid families affected by the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths.

UNICEF is an agency of the United Nations that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.

Arthur M. Blank, chairman of the foundation said in a press release that he was pained by the suffering.

“In this moment of crisis, we must do what’s right and support our brothers and sisters who have been forced to flee their homes or who are trapped in an escalating conflict,” he said. Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who are in a desperate situation to save their homes, their families and their lives.”

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Featured
