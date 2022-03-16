Catholic Shrine to hold prayer vigil for Ukraine

The Catholic Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Atlanta will hold a prayer vigil for the Ukraine on Friday.
The vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be held on the front steps of the church, 48 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive S.W.
Separately, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation donated $250,000 to the nonprofit UNICEF for help aid families affected by the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation, which has resulted in hundreds of deaths.
UNICEF is an agency of the United Nations that provides humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide.
Arthur M. Blank, chairman of the foundation said in a press release that he was pained by the suffering.
“In this moment of crisis, we must do what’s right and support our brothers and sisters who have been forced to flee their homes or who are trapped in an escalating conflict,” he said. Our hearts go out to the Ukrainian people who are in a desperate situation to save their homes, their families and their lives.”
