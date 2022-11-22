Cascade UMC opens Midtown campus

The church is working with a coaching firm to determine what it looks like for it to be a multi-site church, he said.

“ We haven’t gotten that far yet,” he said. He said the church is in a good location to draw from several college campuses including Georgia Tech, Georgia State University and schools in the Atlanta University Center.

“We’re being very intentional about reaching out to the next generation population in the community,” he said.

The church has a 99-year lease with the General Board of Global Ministries of the UMC, which purchased the building several years ago.

Cascade United Methodist Church was founded in 1926 and is located at 3144 Cascade Road in Atlanta.

It was once led by the Rev. Walter L. Kimbrough, a prominent leader in the United Methodist Church and an Atlanta civic leader, and civil rights legend the Rev. Joseph E. Lowery. Cascade was one of several places that Nelson Mandela visited during his historic U.S. visit in 1993.