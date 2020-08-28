Carter Center to push for transparency, information in U.S. election

The center will ask election officials to grant monitors, partisan and nonpartisan, access to observe voting. It plans to push for transparency at each step, from preparation of voting machines to vote audits. The center will provide to the public information about how elections ought to be working and point out where problems are likely or where there is a lack of information and awareness.

Many have expressed concerns about upcoming elections, from President Donald Trump, who is criticizing voting by mail, to those in Georgia who question the new voting machines or what effect long lines during the primaries will have on voters.

The Center does not plan widespread observation of polling places, but may send limited numbers of observers to a few key locations.

Beyond 2020, The Carter Center hopes to advance voting rights and other needed U.S. reforms, such as steps to ensure fair election administration, transparency in campaign finance, expanded digital literacy and reforms to the Electoral College.