Carter Center retreat raises $2 million for global programs

The much-anticipated Carter Center Weekend went virtual this year. But the event’s annual fundraising auction still managed to haul in roughly $2 million.
That was about half of what was raised last year, but organizers said it was still a win for the global institution founded by former President Jimmy Carter.
The more than 70 items in this year’s online auction included fine art, jewelry and memorabilia. “Cardinals,” an original oil painting by Carter, drew the highest bid, selling for $340,000.
“We are so grateful to everyone who watched our broadcast on Saturday night, bid on auction items, or donated funds,” said Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander. “These are difficult days for many people across the globe, and it means a lot that so many of you gave so generously to help make it possible for us to continue waging peace, fighting disease and building hope.”
Like most organizations, the Carter Center has been forced to change the way it operates this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Carter Center retreat, which has drawn people from all over the world since 1992 for a weekend with President Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, went completely virtual this year.
The Carters even delivered a welcome, before turning the program over to Alexander and the Center’s board chairman, Jason Carter, who hosted a town hall meeting to discuss the organization’s work.
In the retreat’s 28 years, more than $37 million has been raised at the annual auctions alone to help fund the Carter Center’s global outreach.
A $100,000 challenge grant for the center’s Mental Health Program generated an additional $123,000 in donations.
The auction item that received the highest number of bids was a baseball signed by Joe DiMaggio that ultimately sold for $3,055.
Other top draws included:
- Autographed photo of five presidents: $38,500
- Signed photograph of former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and President Carter: $25,811
- Three large wood bowls made by Russ Filbeck: $25,000
- Vintage typewriter owned by Tom Hanks: $18,750
- Autographed photo of six first ladies: $15,000
Following the retreat, Alexander announced that Barbara Smith, founder of the international consulting firm Mountain Time Development and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, has been named vice president of the Carter Center’s peace programs, effective Sept. 21.
Smith will oversee the Center’s democracy, human rights, conflict resolution and rule of law programs, which operate projects in countries across the globe. Peace program staff members have observed 111 elections in 39 countries and helped develop international election standards.
“Barbara Smith’s international policy and peace-building experience spans United Nations, U.S. government, academic and nonprofit organizations, making her a great fit for the Carter Center,” Alexander said. “We are excited to welcome her not just because she is an expert in matters of human rights, democracy and governance but also a strategic thinker and a proven leader.”