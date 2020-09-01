Carter Center retreat raises $2 million for global programs

The Carter Center retreat, which has drawn people from all over the world since 1992 for a weekend with President Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, went completely virtual this year.

In this image from video, former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter, seen in a photo as they speak on audio only, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The Carters even delivered a welcome, before turning the program over to Alexander and the Center’s board chairman, Jason Carter, who hosted a town hall meeting to discuss the organization’s work.

In the retreat’s 28 years, more than $37 million has been raised at the annual auctions alone to help fund the Carter Center’s global outreach.

A $100,000 challenge grant for the center’s Mental Health Program generated an additional $123,000 in donations.

The auction item that received the highest number of bids was a baseball signed by Joe DiMaggio that ultimately sold for $3,055.

Other top draws included:

Carter Center 2020 Auction Credit: Carter Center Credit: Carter Center

Autographed photo of five presidents: $38,500

Signed photograph of former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama and President Carter: $25,811

Three large wood bowls made by Russ Filbeck: $25,000

Vintage typewriter owned by Tom Hanks: $18,750

Autographed photo of six first ladies: $15,000

Carter Center 2020 Auction Credit: Carter Center Credit: Carter Center

Following the retreat, Alexander announced that Barbara Smith, founder of the international consulting firm Mountain Time Development and a senior associate at the Center for Strategic & International Studies, has been named vice president of the Carter Center’s peace programs, effective Sept. 21.

Smith will oversee the Center’s democracy, human rights, conflict resolution and rule of law programs, which operate projects in countries across the globe. Peace program staff members have observed 111 elections in 39 countries and helped develop international election standards.

Barbara Smith Vice President of Carter Center Peace Programs Credit: Carter Center Credit: Carter Center

“Barbara Smith’s international policy and peace-building experience spans United Nations, U.S. government, academic and nonprofit organizations, making her a great fit for the Carter Center,” Alexander said. “We are excited to welcome her not just because she is an expert in matters of human rights, democracy and governance but also a strategic thinker and a proven leader.”