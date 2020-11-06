Carter Center calls for calm as votes counted

The Carter Center is urging the presidential candidates, as well as Democrat and Republican party leaders, to call for calm and patience as election results are tabulated.
“It is especially important that our political leaders model peaceful participation and avoid using polarizing rhetoric or spreading unsubstantiated claims,” a statement released Friday morning says.
President Donald Trump has made claims that the process is rigged and the election being stolen from him. He described Georgia’s election as being controlled by Democrats, even though the state has a Republican secretary of state and governor.
The Carter Center urged citizens to be patient through recounts and multiple lawsuits that are contesting results across the country.
“In this tense atmosphere, the risk of violence is high. It is important that everyone involved remain calm and civil,” the statement reads. “…We have learned that violence only aggravates political disputes. And once unleashed, it can spread like a virus.”
The Carter Center has observed more than 110 elections in other countries. This is the first time it has taken a role in a U.S election, dispersing information about voting and how the system works.
Jason Carter, chairman of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees, said: “All Americans have a right and a responsibility to participate peacefully in our political processes — whether in elections or in protests. However, we must agree to live peaceably with all fellow Americans, despite our disagreements. We must respect the rule of law and know that the democratic process, including the court system, is the ultimate mechanism for resolving our disputes. Violence has no place in our elections or our politics.”