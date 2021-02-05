Cardi B has message for people who have called her ‘ugly’

“When I do music, I be (expletive) gassing myself up,” the 28-year-old revealed. “It’s like, ‘Nah, because these (expletive) they wanna call me ugly.”

She said her brief stint as a stripper also provided a confidence boost. The Grammy Award winner was popular with customers at a New York strip club, where she said she was able to save $20,000 and eventually quit the job at age 21.

“I was one of those strippers that every (expletive) celeb, all the celebs, all these (expletive) favorite rappers — [they] used to request me on their sessions,” she told Lowe during the interview.

Her popularity as a stripper, she said, was yet another reason for her to dismiss social media punditry. The mother and wife to rapper Offset now employs social media hiatuses to avoid some of the negative commentary and exchanges online. Since social media has become “weird,” Cardi said she enjoys posting less on platforms including Twitter.

“Sometimes I just go tweet, see what my fans are talking about, then I got off. I’m not like how I used to be before, because it’s too much... Every year, there’s always like two [or] three artists that it’s popular to hate on them... I’m that artist that it’s not like one year. It’s every year.”