Car stolen in Riverdale ditched near Atlanta creek, cops say

At 1 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a call about a black 2014 Jeep Patriot that was overturned in the creek bed at Proctor Creek near Francis Place Northwest. No one was injured and police said there was no evidence of anyone being inside the car when the incident occurred.

The registered owner of the vehicle reported that he last saw it Wednesday night while at work at about 11 p.m., according to a police report.