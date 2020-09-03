Car stolen in Riverdale ditched near Atlanta creek, cops say

A stolen vehicle from Riverdale was found abandoned near an Atlanta creek Thursday, authorities said.
At 1 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a call about a black 2014 Jeep Patriot that was overturned in the creek bed at Proctor Creek near Francis Place Northwest. No one was injured and police said there was no evidence of anyone being inside the car when the incident occurred.
The registered owner of the vehicle reported that he last saw it Wednesday night while at work at about 11 p.m., according to a police report.
The caller who notified police about the incident said he lives next to the creek’s bridge and heard people shouting before the large crash occurred. The vehicle was found 30 feet below.
The caller said he then saw a midsize SUV leave the scene, according to Atlanta police. Authorities cannot confirm at this time whether the suspects stole that SUV since they don’t have the type or tag of the vehicle.
The Jeep was towed away. The investigation is ongoing.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.