As prices fall, Kemp is set to extend gas tax break until mid-September
California declares state of emergency for monkeypox

California declares state of emergency , due to monkeypox.CA Governor Gavin Newsom (D) issued the declaration on Aug. 1.California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, , Gov. Gavin Newsomvia the New York Times.... leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic .., Gov. Gavin Newsomvia the New York Times.... to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach, Gov. Gavin Newsomvia the New York Times

