Café Tacvba to stop in Atlanta during 2021 USA fall tour

Café Tacvba will play Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta this fall.
Café Tacvba will play Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta this fall.

Atlanta Music Scene
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Diamante Eléctrico will join the band on tour as a special guest.

Latin American alternative rock band Café Tacvba will perform in Atlanta during their fall concert tour.

Café Tacvba is widely known for their blended sound of musical elements composed of rock, indigenous folk, electronic and punk music. With a career spanning more than 30 years, the multiple award-winning group will take center stage at Buckhead Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, until 10 p.m. Thursday, July 29, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com with the password TACUBA32.

For Citi cardmembers, fans have early access to purchase presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, until 10 a.m. Thursday, July 29, on www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets for general admission will be available to buy on Friday, July 30, via Ticketmaster.com

