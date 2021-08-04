Bystander shot during attempted robbery in Sweet Auburn, police say

A bystander was wounded early Wednesday morning when shots were fired during an attempted robbery in southeast Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, police said.
The shooting happened on Hilliard Street near the intersection with Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police. When officers arrived in the area shortly before 3 a.m., they found the injured bystander and a woman who said she had nearly been robbed, the agency said in a statement.
The woman told police that she ran away after the would-be robber approached her. As she fled, the unidentified suspect fired a shot, which struck the bystander, police said.
The gunshot victim was taken to a hospital, where they were said to be stable Wednesday. Police did not say if the robbery victim was injured during the incident.
It was the second of two shootings that happened near the intersection of Hilliard Street and Edgewood Avenue within 12 hours.
On Tuesday evening, Atlanta police were called to the area around 6 p.m. after a man was shot. When they arrived, they found the wounded victim at the scene. He was alert when he was taken to a hospital.
“The gunshot victim was uncooperative with officers when asked about the incident and a suspect description,” police said.
The circumstances surrounding that shooting remain under investigation.