Bystander shot during attempted robbery in Sweet Auburn, police say

The shooting happened on Hilliard Street near the intersection with Edgewood Avenue, according to Atlanta police. When officers arrived in the area shortly before 3 a.m., they found the injured bystander and a woman who said she had nearly been robbed, the agency said in a statement.

The woman told police that she ran away after the would-be robber approached her. As she fled, the unidentified suspect fired a shot, which struck the bystander, police said.