Bystander hit when gunfire erupts at Buckhead gas station

A bystander was shot in the face Tuesday morning when a fight led to gunfire outside of a Buckhead gas station.
The man, who was not involved in the fight, was struck in the cheek by a bullet during the incident, according to Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee.
Officers were sent to a BP gas station in the 2100 block of Peachtree Road shortly before 3 a.m., he said. When police arrived, they saw several cars that had gunshot holes in them.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Investigators determined a fight had broken out between two men. At some point, the men started shooting at each other, hitting the cars and the victim, Chafee said. The man was driven to Grady Memorial Hospital in a private car before officers arrived at the scene. His condition is unknown.
Police also responded to a Shell gas station in the 1800 block of Peachtree Road, according to Chafee. While he said that scene is connected to the shooting at the BP, he did not offer additional details.
Police are working to identify the men involved in the fight. An investigation is ongoing.