Wes Moss: Want to retire sooner, happier? New podcast may inspire you

I am passionate about sharing this exercise with people thinking about retirement and even those who have already entered it. That’s because I want you to retire early and have a long, happy retirement, filled with all the things that bring you joy.

To that end, I’m pressing play on a new audio tool to help people know how they can make their way to an early, happy retirement. This past week, our team launched a podcast called “Retire Sooner with Wes Moss.”

I’m incredibly excited for its launch because it’s another platform our team can use to reach as many aspiring-to-be, soon-to-be, and already retirees as I can. In addition to my experience, I’ll be sharing interviews with fascinating and entertaining guests on the show weekly. We’ll be discussing a variety of topics that in combination tend to add up to happiness in retirement: money, adventure, social connectedness and health. If we can help 1 million people retire one year earlier, that’s 1 million years of newfound American financial independence.

Demographically speaking, over the next 10 years, we’re expecting roughly 36 million people to retire in America. That’s a lot of retirees. By just reaching a small fraction of this group, we can get to a million or more. Consider the magnitude of 1 million extra years of economic freedom that we could create. If we look back in time to around a million years ago, we’ll see our ancestors were just figuring out how to harness fire to prepare food. Five-star restaurants were literally a million years away. Quite simply, a million years is a lot of time, but we think it’s an obtainable goal for the “Retire Sooner” podcast listeners.

To actually pull this off, I’m partnering with Clark Howard and his team at Clark.com to leverage our collective knowledge to better share with you how you can create the security to retire earlier than your current timeline. Clark is someone I’d consider one of the best-known names in the realm of financial prudence and security. I’m continually impressed by his and his team’s impact on millions of families. I have so much respect for his wisdom, and working with the Clark.com team, I know we’ll serve audiences with high-quality financial podcasts, articles and videos.

For the podcast, “Retire Sooner with Wes Moss,” we’ve already got an all-star lineup of interviewees and critical information for listeners to hear.

We’ll dig deep into the five “secrets” of the happiest retirees in the first episode. It’s an important podcast for anyone joining us on the journey to retiring one year sooner. For the second, I share my interview with David Bach, which he happily engaged in from his Tuscan villa in Florence, Italy. David is a New York Times bestselling author who writes about finance and how to become an automatic millionaire and live a rich life. We had a terrific interview talking about his concept of the “radical sabbatical.” He has the inspiring message to get an early start on accomplishing your retirement/life goals like traveling or even living abroad. I’m so excited to hear how listeners interpret and enact this message in their own lives.

Like all of the episodes, these first two are packed with information that benefits everyone — no matter where you are on the road to retirement. So, give us a listen. My guess is that you’ll learn something. I know I already have. I hope you’ll join us soon.

Wes Moss has been the host of “Money Matters” on News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB in Atlanta for more than 10 years now, and he does a live show from 9-11 a.m. Sundays. He is the chief investment strategist for Atlanta-based Capital Investment Advisors. You can stream “Retire Sooner with Wes Moss” on any of your favorite podcast apps or directly from wesmoss.com.

