José Muñoz, Hyundai Motor Group’s North American chief executive, said in a news release that the strategic partnership could grow in the future. Initial on-road testing with Waymo-enabled IONIQ 5s will begin in late 2025, then the vehicles will be poised to join Waymo One, the company’s commercial robotaxi service.

Waymo One’s current fleet is made up of electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs.

“The team at our new manufacturing facility is ready to allocate a significant number of vehicles for the Waymo One fleet as it continues to expand,” Muñoz said in a statement. “Importantly, this is the first step in the partnership between the two companies and we are actively exploring additional opportunities for collaboration.”

Hyundai said the Waymo partnership will not influence its existing autonomous vehicle joint venture called Motional.

Waymo announced last month that Atlanta will soon join the short list of cities where Uber customers can request self-driving rides. Waymo already operates with self-driving cars giving rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix, and the company will expand the service to Atlanta and Austin, Texas, in early 2025 by offering rides through the Uber app.

Motorists around Atlanta may have already seen Waymo vehicles in testing around town, with a sensor mounted on the roof of the vehicle.