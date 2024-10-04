Breaking: Atlanta inspector general report finds bribery in city permitting process
Business

Hyundai’s EV factory has its first large customer: robotaxi company Waymo

$7.6 billion Metaplant in Coastal Georgia will produce Hyundai’s 2025 IONIQ 5, along with other yet-to-be-announced vehicle models
Hyundai unveiled its 2025 IONIQ 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Savannah. It's the first vehicle model announced to be built at the company's $7.6 billion manufacturing plant in Coastal Georgia. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai unveiled its 2025 IONIQ 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Savannah. It's the first vehicle model announced to be built at the company's $7.6 billion manufacturing plant in Coastal Georgia. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)
By
1 hour ago

Hyundai Motor Group and self-driving car company Waymo announced a new partnership to incorporate Georgia-made electric vehicles into the next generation of robotaxis.

The companies announced Friday that Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 EVs — which will be built at the automaker’s $7.6 billion Metaplant near Savannah — will be sold in a “significant volume over multiple years” to support Waymo’s robotaxi fleet. It’s the first large customer announced for the EV factory, which is Georgia’s largest economic development project.

The 2025 IONIQ 5 is the first vehicle Hyundai announced will be manufactured at the Metaplant, which is expected to begin production as soon as this month. Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet today, will purchase an undisclosed number of the Georgia-made EVs, equipping them with the company’s self-driving technologies and incorporating specific autonomous-ready modifications. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Hyundai unveiled its 2025 IONIQ 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, in Savannah. It's the first vehicle model announced to be built at the company's $7.6 billion manufacturing plant in Coastal Georgia. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Group)

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

José Muñoz, Hyundai Motor Group’s North American chief executive, said in a news release that the strategic partnership could grow in the future. Initial on-road testing with Waymo-enabled IONIQ 5s will begin in late 2025, then the vehicles will be poised to join Waymo One, the company’s commercial robotaxi service.

Waymo One’s current fleet is made up of electric Jaguar I-PACE SUVs.

“The team at our new manufacturing facility is ready to allocate a significant number of vehicles for the Waymo One fleet as it continues to expand,” Muñoz said in a statement. “Importantly, this is the first step in the partnership between the two companies and we are actively exploring additional opportunities for collaboration.”

ExploreHyundai pursues adding hybrid car production to Georgia EV plant

Hyundai said the Waymo partnership will not influence its existing autonomous vehicle joint venture called Motional.

Waymo announced last month that Atlanta will soon join the short list of cities where Uber customers can request self-driving rides. Waymo already operates with self-driving cars giving rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix, and the company will expand the service to Atlanta and Austin, Texas, in early 2025 by offering rides through the Uber app.

Motorists around Atlanta may have already seen Waymo vehicles in testing around town, with a sensor mounted on the roof of the vehicle.

A Waymo vehicle on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)

Credit: TNS

icon to expand image

Credit: TNS

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Your next online order might be filled with the help of a robot
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EU countries vote to impose duties on China EVs ahead of an end-of-October deadline2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tesla posts first quarterly increase in deliveries, but shares slump with investors...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

ChatGPT maker OpenAI raises $6.6 billion in fresh funding as it moves away from its...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlant

Georgia Ports Authority reopens after dockworkers’ strike suspended43m ago
Delta to offer more Atlanta flight capacity in 2025 than before the pandemic1h ago
Union pushes for higher pay for Delta Connection carrier flight attendants
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship