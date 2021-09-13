Walmart Says Crypto Announcement Is Fake, , Causing Litecoin To Tumble.Litecoin experienced a 20% gain when a fake news release sent out by GlobeNewswire said the retailer would utilize the cryptocurrency.It claimed Walmart would accept Litecoin as payment from shoppers.On Sept. 13, Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove shut down the claim, confirming the news release was not authentic.Following the announcement, Litecoin traded over 3% down.Walmart shares were hardly affected.America's largest retailer is also investigating how the fake news release got posted.It has since been removed from the GlobeNewswire website.According to CNBC, it is unclear whether the Securities and Exchange Commission will look into the matter