U.S. watchdog hits Atlanta’s GreenSky over thousands of suspect loans

GreenSky, which was founded in 2006 and became a publicly traded company in 2018, offers a tech platform that allows businesses to quickly and easily offer promotional payment options to customers. GreenSky generates most of its sales and profits from fees paid by the merchants and service providers. Its customers include Home Depot, roofers, heating and air conditioning companies, healthcare providers and others.

Proceeds from the financing, often ranging from a few thousand dollars to tens of of thousands of dollars, go directly to the merchants.

The CFPB found that if merchants had some personal information about potential customers they could use GreenSky’s system to submit online loan applications without the customers’ knowledge. Some consumers didn’t find out until they received billing statements or collection letters or saw GreenSky’s name appear on their credit reports.

Between 2014 and 2019, GreenSky received at least 6,000 complaints from consumers who said they didn’t authorize submission of loan applications. In at least, 1,600 cases, GreenSky found that merchants were at fault, according to the government.

In some instances, GreenSky canceled loans and refunded consumers’ money or got the merchants to do so. But at least 2,800 consumers who complained didn’t receive refunds or have the loans written off, according to the CFPB.