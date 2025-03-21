Time anxiety refers to the worry that charging an EV will take too long and disrupt daily routines, making the ownership experience less convenient than that of a gasoline-powered vehicle. While modern EVs offer substantial range — often over 300 miles on a full charge — the real challenge lies in how long it takes to replenish that range when needed.

EV charging getting faster, but still a mental hurdle

The first mainstream EVs that started arriving a decade and a half ago required long charging times, making them impractical for many drivers. The first public chargers needed six to eight hours to fully charge vehicles like the Nissan Leaf, which helped popularized EVs in the 2010s.

Fast forward to today, and EV charging has become significantly faster. Modern high-speed DC fast chargers can add hundreds of miles of range in under 20 minutes. For example, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 can charge from 10% to 80% battery capacity in 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC ultrafast charger, and some Lucid Air models can recover 200 miles in about 12 minutes. Today’s Superchargers can put 200 miles of range into a Tesla Model S in about 15 minutes.

Yet, despite these advancements, time anxiety persists. Many drivers still perceive charging as a lengthy and inconvenient process, especially when compared to a five-minute refueling experience at a gas station.

Time anxiety vs. reality: How much time is really spent charging?

One of the biggest misconceptions fueling time anxiety is the assumption that EV drivers will frequently need to stop and charge their cars. In reality, most EV owners charge at home overnight, eliminating the need for frequent public charging stops.

Besides, most people don’t drive that far. Drivers in the United States travel an average of 39.7 miles per day, according to data from the Federal Highway Administration. Since newer EVs typically can go 250 miles or more on a full charge, several days can pass before recharging is necessary.

Consider this comparison:

If you own a gas-powered vehicle and drive like the average American, you probably fill up once or twice per week for an average pit stop of 5 minutes to 10 minutes for gas. For an EV driver who drives the typical amount and can charge at home, the charging can happen while they sleep.

For long-distance trips, a driver of a gas-powered vehicle might spend 10 minutes per stop. That’s about half or a third of the time an EV driver might spend to charge. Also, the EV driver may need to stop more often because, at a DC fast charger, they charge the battery to between 20% and 80% during each stop. That helps to preserve the EV battery’s life. What’s more, some EVs like the Nissan Ariya (up to 40 minutes) don’t charge as fast as others.

For those with time anxiety regarding electric cars, frustration stems not from actual time spent, but from disruptions to routines. Waiting 30 minutes at a charger on a road trip feels like an eternity compared to gas stations’ quick stops — even if home charging eliminates weekly refueling trips entirely.

For the average driver, home charging means they rarely spend active time “refueling” their vehicle. However, for those without dedicated off-street parking or access to home charging equipment — such as apartment dwellers — public charging becomes a necessity, which can contribute to time anxiety.

Faster charging and smarter integration help

Automakers and charging networks are making strides in addressing time anxiety.

Several key developments are helping reshape the charging experience:

Faster charging technology: Higher-voltage architectures, such as the 800 V systems in vehicles like the Porsche Taycan and Kia EV6 allow for rapid energy transfer, significantly reducing charge times.

Smarter charging integration: Many public chargers are now co-located with restaurants, coffee shops and retail centers, allowing drivers to make better use of their charging time.

Better planning away from home: Route-planning apps such as A Better Routeplanner or PlugShare, as well as your vehicle’s onboard navigation system, help drivers plan charging stops efficiently, often syncing them with meal breaks or shopping trips.

Infrastructure expansion and improving reliability: Despite the Trump administration’s less-than-enthusiastic feelings about electric cars and the U.S. Department of Transportation pausing its funding for new charging projects, the number of public high-speed chargers is growing because most are privately funded.

A patchwork of companies operates charging networks around the country. One of the largest networks, Electrify America, is slowing its expansion to devote resources over the next couple of years to improving reliability.

Meanwhile, eight of the world’s largest automakers teamed up to form Ionna, a coast-to-coast charging network to compete with Tesla’s long-established Supercharger network.

The joint venture between BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota plans to launch 1,000 charging bays at its “Rechargeries” this year.

Then there’s Tesla’s Supercharger network. With about 30,000 charging ports nationwide, it makes up the largest charging web and is highly rated for its reliability. Furthermore, the network has recently begun opening to non-Tesla EVs.

Changing perceptions of charging time

Time anxiety is often more psychological than practical. Gasoline refueling is familiar and predictable, whereas EV charging is a new experience for many drivers. As people become more accustomed to planning around charging stops, time anxiety diminishes. It makes sense that studies show experienced EV owners report significantly lower levels of time-related stress compared to first-time buyers.

It’s also understandable that charging overnight while sleeping creates far less time anxiety than when relying on public stations. Similarly, workplace charging programs, where employees charge while at the office, can ease concerns about charging time.

New battery technology

Today’s EVs are powered by lithium-ion batteries. But many industry observers say batteries of the future could radically shift the time dynamic.

Solid-state batteries are a hot topic in discussions about the future of EVs. This technology is poised to revolutionize electrified transport, with Toyota boasting that its solid-state battery will enable a car to have a 750-mile range and a charge time of 10 minutes.

These batteries promise substantial improvements over traditional lithium-ion options. Solid-state batteries bring many potential benefits, including longer range, faster charging, improved safety, longer life span and lighter weight.

Prototypes are in various stages of testing, and the new generation of batteries could hit the market around 2030, driven by significant investments and ongoing research. Mercedes-Benz started road testing an electric car equipped with a solid-state battery in February.

The road ahead: A future without time anxiety

While time anxiety is a valid concern today, it is quickly becoming less relevant as EV technology and infrastructure continue to evolve. With ultrafast charging, expanding networks and smarter route planning, charging pauses will soon become as routine as stopping for coffee.

Ultimately, the key to overcoming time anxiety is a shift in perspective. Instead of seeing charging as wasted time, drivers can embrace it as an opportunity — to take a break, grab a meal or get some work done. As EV adoption grows and charging solutions become more seamless, time anxiety, much like range anxiety before it, is destined to fade into our rearview mirror.

Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice on buying, owning and selling cars for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.