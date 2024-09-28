Credit: SPECIAL Credit: SPECIAL

I toured the region one recent sunny day in a 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S Plus, which costs about $55,000. This all-electric, small, 4-door SUV comes equipped to handle the winding curves with plenty of range to go the distance and trunk space for the goodies. When charged to 100%, it gets a range of up to 291 miles. Some pricier EVs boast ranges close to or exceeding 400 miles. (On Sept. 18, Volkswagen put in place a temporary stop sale-order on the ID.4 while the automaker addresses a recall issue with the vehicle’s doors.)

Explore autumn’s beauty in quiet

The advantages of leaf-watching in an electric car over a gas-powered vehicle are clear once you experience them. An EV’s quiet ride adds to the serenity of driving beneath the forest canopy, and the car’s electric motor remains smooth when climbing steep grades and accelerating out of switchbacks.

Early in my trip when I pulled off the road at an overlook, the quiet ride became apparent. As I looked over a valley, several vehicles loudly climbed the hill, temporarily spoiling the tranquillity. Later, I noticed that a peloton of about 20 bicyclists whizzing downhill on Georgia Highway 180 made more noise than the EV driving uphill en route to Brasstown Bald, the state’s highest peak at nearly 5,000 feet.

Here’s another bonus in an EV. Descending the mountain increased the car’s battery charge by 4% through regenerative braking. This feature boosts efficiency by capturing and converting kinetic energy from braking and feeding it back to the EV’s battery, giving the driver more range.

Agritourism in North Georgia

Agritourism is a significant part of North Georgia’s economy, and the activities attract many visitors from out of state. The proximity of the Appalachian foothills makes the region an excellent destination for leaf-peeping, including those in EVs seeking fall activities at the self-pick apple orchards, vineyards and other farms dotting the highways and byways.

According to estimates from Explore Georgia, the tourism division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the North Georgia region hosted 45.2 million domestic visitors and realized nearly $4 billion in direct spending in 2023.

Some locations in North Georgia encourage EV drivers to visit by installing chargers.

A public Level 3 DC fast-charging station at the Gilmer County Chamber and Welcome Center in Ellijay is available to those heading to the Blue Ridge Mountains for such activities. About 45 miles northeast of Ellijay, artists have painted a mural depicting attractions in Union County on a building by the fast chargers in the Blairsville municipal parking lot. Some vineyards, hotels and other sites (including the welcome center at Amicalola Falls) in the region offer slower Level 2 chargers for drivers to add some miles of range while visiting.

Credit: SPECIAL Credit: SPECIAL

Some tourist stops even offer charging for free. On its website, Serenberry Vineyards and Winery in Morganton offers no cost charging from its solar powered charging station, a perk to visit and sample some their offerings.

Apps such as PlugShare, ChargePoint or Blink can help you plan your leaf watching route and help locate nearby chargers in case your day trip exceeds the EV’s range.

EV chargers and registrations increasing

You’ll likely see other EVs when leaf-peeping in the mountains, though fewer than in urban and suburban areas. The disparity isn’t surprising. The number of electric cars on the road is growing, but EV sales don’t match how many gas-powered cars drive off dealer lots. Also, the charging infrastructure hasn’t kept up.

According to figures from the Alternative Fuels Data Center at the United States Department of Energy, Georgia registered 92,400 electric cars in 2023. That’s about 50% more than the previous year.

In 2023, the state had more than 8.25 million gas-powered vehicles, or about 11 EVs for every 1,000 gas cars. In 2022, Georgia had about seven electric cars per 1,000 gas vehicles. In 2020, the ratio was three per 1,000.

Georgia Department of Economic Development says the state boasts more than 1,993 public charging stations with 5,277 Level 2 or DC-fast charging ports.

Lowering targets amid rising sales

Using sales reports and registration records, Cox Automotive, a sister company to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, estimates that about 9% of all new vehicle sales in June were fully electric cars. Forecasts indicate the U.S. market’s EV share will reach 10% this year.

While all-electric car sales rise, automakers, including GM, Ford, and Volvo, have announced they are trimming EV production targets and scaling back their ambitions, given the fluctuation of the developing market.

Manufacturers grapple with balancing short-term sales growth against likely strong sales in several years. A recent Cox Automotive survey found that more than half of today’s EV skeptics expect to drop their objections by 2029, with 80% open to buying an electric car by 2034.

Driving an electric car to explore North Georgia in the fall is a satisfying way to experience rich agritourism opportunities and the dazzling beauty of autumn. So, charge up your EV and hit the road to cruise beneath the vibrant foliage and explore other fun seasonal activities.

Chris Hardesty is a veteran news researcher and editor who provides advice on buying, owning and selling cars for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.