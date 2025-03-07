The federal incentives allow new car buyers to qualify for a tax credit of $7,500 off select EVs, including the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Tesla Model Y. Buyers of used EVs can qualify for up to $4,000, provided the vehicle they purchase costs less than $25,000. Tax credits are only available for income-qualifying buyers.

In many ways, our gas-guzzling nation hasn’t fully adopted electric cars. EVs are more expensive to buy than gas vehicles. Though they do not contribute to air pollution during their operation, EVs are not purely good for the environment. The nation’s charging infrastructure, with its many gaps, falls short. Still, EVs offer many perks, from lower maintenance costs to many new models driving more than 300 miles on a single charge.

According to Kelley Blue Book’s latest data, shoppers are spending an average of $55,614 on the final sale price of their EVs, down by 1.4% from last year.

New electric cars and SUVs on the horizon

Here’s a list of vehicles you might see this year and in 2026. Some are farther along in the production pipeline. Others are concept cars with designs that drivers may never see in production. The prices include the carmaker’s mandatory destination fees for vehicles already in production.

Afeela 1

Credit: Special Credit: Special

This electric vehicle is the result of a partnership with Sony and Honda. The Afeela 1 is a high-tech EV that can double as an entertainment space. It will debut with an EPA-estimated range of up to 300 miles and will feature an LED screen between its headlights streaming messages like “Have a nice day.” We can only imagine what it might say if you cut the car off in metro Atlanta traffic.

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Credit: special Credit: special

The first all-electric Cadillac Escalade, the Escalade IQ, is expected to deliver up to 465 miles of range on a full charge. It will scoot from zero to 60 mph in under five seconds on its 24-inch alloy wheels, and drivers can use its standard 55-inch diagonal display for infotainment. Prices start at $129,990.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Expect Chevy’s best-selling EV to return after a hiatus since 2023 when it was one of the cheapest EVs in the U.S. It’s not in the official lineup on the carmaker’s website yet. Still, the company has said it expects to relaunch the vehicle this year using General Motor’s Ultium battery platform. Though the range is uncertain, it’s likely to exceed the 2023 Chevy Bolt’s EPA-estimated range of 259 miles.

Jeep Recon EV

Credit: special Credit: special

The all-electric 2026 Jeep Recon EV will arrive in late 2025, looking like a Jeep Wrangler and sharing its off-road capability. We know few other details at this time.

Kia EV3

Credit: special Credit: special

The Kia EV3 concept car is a subcompact SUV with seats that fold flat and flip up to accommodate taller items. The rear-hinged doors allow for a coach-style opening. It’s unclear if a production version of this concept car will ever make it to the United States.

Honda O (as in Zero) Series

Credit: special Credit: special

Honda plans to produce the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV. The carmaker’s futuristic concept cars may or may not look as extreme in production.

Credit: special Credit: special

Drivers could see the Honda 0 SUV before the Saloon. The vehicles’ range has not been specified, but both 0 models are set to debut in the 2026 model year.

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group Credit: Courtesy Hyundai Motor Group

This 2026 three-row SUV will seat up to seven passengers and arrives in the spring with a range of potentially more than 300 miles. Hyundai will assemble the Ioniq 9 at its EV factory near Savannah.

Rivian R2

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Rivian is expanding its portfolio of EVs with the addition of the R2 for the 2026 model year. It’s a smaller SUV with garage-friendly dimensions and a starting price of around $47,000. Rivian has said it will start production of the R2 at its existing plant in Illinois. R2 SUVs are also expected to roll off the assembly line at Rivian’s planned Georgia factory in the years ahead. Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

Renee DeGross Valdes is a veteran reporter and editor who writes about car advice for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. She previously worked for CNN and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.