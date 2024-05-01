By 2027, Sunmax Tech aims to surpass $100 million in annual sales and capture more than 40% of the North American market for photovoltaic junction boxes and connectors, according to the release. The announcement was first reported by the Rome News-Tribune.

Adairsville is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Kenneth Carson, the city’s mayor, said in the release that his city “provides an ideal environment for Sunmax Tech to thrive and serve its customers with innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector.”

The company is joining a thriving clean tech landscape that is rapidly growing across Georgia. Qcells has multi-billion dollar solar panel production plants in Dalton and Cartersville, while the state has attracted dozens of companies across the electric vehicle and battery supply chains.

According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state has announced 53 EV and battery projects since 2018 that combine for $27.3 billion in investment and more than 32,000 anticipated jobs.

Sunmax Tech will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said no discretionary incentives were offered for this project.