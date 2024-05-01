An energy component manufacturer that supplies clean technology companies including Qcells and Tesla plans to establish a large production hub in metro Atlanta.
Sunmax Tech Inc. announced it is developing a 300,000 square-foot manufacturing center in Adairsville, according to an April news release. The three-phase project, which is expected to take five to eight years to complete, represents a $193 million investment and will employ at least 242 full-time workers.
Located at 500 Soho Drive, the project’s first phase opens later in May and consists of a $39 million investment and 82 jobs. The facility’s first phase will produce solar photovoltaic junction boxes and solar cables, while latter phases will allow the company to incorporate ethylene vinyl acetate film, cable line plastic material, aluminium solar frames and copper wire into its manufacturing capabilities.
By 2027, Sunmax Tech aims to surpass $100 million in annual sales and capture more than 40% of the North American market for photovoltaic junction boxes and connectors, according to the release. The announcement was first reported by the Rome News-Tribune.
Adairsville is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. Kenneth Carson, the city’s mayor, said in the release that his city “provides an ideal environment for Sunmax Tech to thrive and serve its customers with innovative solutions in the renewable energy sector.”
The company is joining a thriving clean tech landscape that is rapidly growing across Georgia. Qcells has multi-billion dollar solar panel production plants in Dalton and Cartersville, while the state has attracted dozens of companies across the electric vehicle and battery supply chains.
According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state has announced 53 EV and battery projects since 2018 that combine for $27.3 billion in investment and more than 32,000 anticipated jobs.
Sunmax Tech will likely qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said no discretionary incentives were offered for this project.
