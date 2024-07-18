Mercedes-Benz’ metro Atlanta charging hub features eight stations operated by MN8 Energy that can charge not only the company’s cars but its competitors. There’s a lounge for drivers to take a breather while their vehicles juice up on the 400-kilowatt chargers.

Both companies said increasing the country’s charging network will help spur EV adoption and lessen hesitancy as the auto industry shifts to plug-in vehicles that are more environmentally friendly than gas guzzlers. Auto industry experts say a lack of public charging options is a barrier to entry for many prospective EV buyers.

Andrew Cornelia, the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz’s EV charging arm, said in the Wednesday news release that refueling your vehicle can go hand-in-hand with re-energizing yourself with coffee.

“We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks,” he said.

The storied auto brand also recently reached deals with beloved Texas-based fuel and retail giant Buc-ee’s and mall operator Simon Property Group to open similar charging outlets in the Southeast.

Starbucks said the charger partnership will help further its goal to cut its carbon footprint in half by 2030. Starbucks locations receiving chargers will primarily include urban areas or those that lack other charging options.

“We have a long history of bringing renewable and clean energy projects to connect communities that lack the infrastructure,” Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer, said in the release.

President Joe Biden’s administration is pumping billions of dollars into charging initiatives, and state incentives — such as Georgia Power’s Make Ready program — have similar goals.

Georgia has emerged as a leader within the country’s EV industry, with two multibillion-dollar production plants in the pipeline along with dozens of suppliers and battery-related facilities. The state has announced 53 EV and battery projects since 2018 that combine for $27.3 billion in investment and more than 32,000 anticipated jobs, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.