Some surprising facts about, McDonald's, that you probably didn't know.Yahoo recently released some little-known facts about McDonald's, the world's most famous fast-food chain. .In 1948, the McDonald brothers' original restaurant only had nine items on its menu: hamburgers, cheeseburgers, soft drinks, milk, coffee, potato chips and pie. At the time, a McDonald's burger cost just 15 cents. One year later, in 1949, potato chips were replaced by french fries and McDonald's added milkshakes to its menu. In 2021, McDonald's global earnings surpassed $112 billion.The chain is now estimated to sell approximately 75 burgers every second. That's 4,500 burgers every minute. In 1967, owner and operator Jim Delligatti of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, created the first Big Mac sandwich. The next year, it would be introduced nationwide. A 21-year-old secretary for the company's advertising department, named Esther Glickstein Rose, is credited with naming the burger the 'Big Mac.' The Happy Meal, which was introduced nationwide in 1979, was the idea of an employee in Guatemala named Yolanda Fernández de Cofiño.